81.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 21, 2023
type here...

Alligator Stare Down In The Villages

By Staff Report

This alligator couldn’t take his eyes off the photographer. Be careful out there, alligators are more aggressive during mating season. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Alligator Stare Down In The Villages
Alligator Stare Down In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Remove the gates as they serve no purpose

A Village of Tall Trees resident believes we can solve issues with the gates by simply removing them. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident poses the question, how do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

Golf used as a verb

A Village of Ashland woman weighs in on the controversy of using golf as a verb. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are we really conserving water in The Villages?

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the whole house demand water heaters are really conserving water.

The (small) mind of Governor DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident is critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on Disney.

Photos