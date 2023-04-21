Sheron (Kay) Hardin Lehmann passed away on April 18th at the age of 73. The cause of her passing was due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. She retired from this life with dignity and courage. Kay will be missed by all that knew her.

Kay is survived by her husband Martin, daughter Jenna Lehmann Everhart (Travis) of West Virginia, son Steve Lehmann of NV, son Kevin Lehmann of FL and two grandchildren Mac and Kay Everhart. Kay was the third of seven children of William and Doris Hardin of Albany Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents and two older brothers, William Hardin Jr. of HI. and Robert Hardin of GA. She was survived by two sisters and two brothers, Dorothy Conyers of AL., Anne Cook of FL., Steve Hardin of GA., and John Hardin of GA. She was also survived by her companion and caregiver of 5 years, Vonnie McNeil of FL.

Kay was born to William and Doris Hardin on December 31, 1949, in Albany, GA. She attended elementary, middle, and high school in Albany, graduating from Albany High in 1967. That year she enrolled in Albany Junior College, majoring in Art. While there she joined the cheerleading squad, art club, and student government. Graduating from AJC in 1969, Kay enrolled in Auburn University. She attended there for a semester before enrolling at Valdosta State College in 1970, majoring in Art Ed. At VSC Kay met her future husband, Marty. She was a member Kappa Delta sorority. After grading in 1971 with a BS in Art Ed and a minor in Special Ed, Kay took a job as the art teacher at Riverside Middle School in Albany, GA.

Kay married Martin Lehmann in March of 1972. The couple resided in Albany, GA for a short time before moving to Valdosta, GA to continue their teaching careers. In 1973 Kay and Marty moved to Stockbridge, GA where she took a job as an elementary teacher in the Clayton County (GA) School District. During that time, she earned her Master’s Degree in Special Ed. from West Georgia University. In 1975 Kay had her first child Jenna Leslie Lehmann (Everhart). Moving to Cedartown, GA in 1977, Kay took a position with the Polk County Schools as a Special Ed teacher. She earned two Specialist Certifications in EMR and TMR. 1978 saw the birth of her son Steven Thomas Lehmann in Rome, GA.

Kay and Marty moved to Griffith, IN in the summer of 1979. She took a position as a testing consultant for the Northwest Indiana Special Ed Coop. Her second son Kevin Martin Lehmann was born in 1980. In 1982 Kay was directed by her coop to become the special ed teacher at Beiriger Elementary School in Griffith IN, a position she held for 24 years.

While living in Indiana, Kay joined a number of social and service groups. She was a member of Tri Kappa, serving in several leadership roles with them. Kay was also a member of the Griffith Red Hats. She worked diligently with some of the after school reading programs as well as the sports booster clubs. In 1990 she was nominated to be Woman of the Year in Griffith. Kay acted as a consultant for NWISEC on developing learning programs for the mentally and emotionally impaired child.

Kay loved football. She was a diehard Chicago Bears fan. She was also a follower of Georgia Bulldog Football. Kay was Red and Black on Saturday, Blue and Orange on Sunday. She thought soul music was the best music. One of the great joys in her life was following her children’s careers in their chosen sports. Following the kids lead to many trips around the country. Lifelong friends and acquaintances were made during those trips.

Kay loved the beach. Every year the family travelled to Destin, FL. As the years passed by the Florida vacation turned into a large family reunion. Kay felt that they were the best of times.

In 2006 after 34 years in the classroom, Kay retired from teaching. She spent her time visiting with her family in Georgia and her children who were in various parts of the country. In 2011 she and Marty decided to retire to The Villages, FL, where she lived until she passed quietly in her home. Kay’s life was punctuated by kindness and concern. Kay’s family would like acknowledge their thanks for the many kindnesses they have received from Kay’s friends and neighbors during this trying time.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 27, 1:30PM at Saint Vincent dePaul Catholic Church. There will be a celebration of life at the Lehmann residence at 1266 James Island Street in the Village of Duval following the service. It was Kay’s wish that in lieu of flowers please send donations In Kay’s name to “UF Health Office of Development, Attention: UF Health Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases, PO Box 100386, Gainesville, FL 32610.”

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.