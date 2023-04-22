66.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 22, 2023
By Staff Report
Donald W. Walton, age 88, of The Villages, Florida passed away on April 11, 2023.

Don was born in Camden, New Jersey on October 19, 1934. He was a proud Army veteran, retired as an Advertising Executive, and was deeply devoted to his family and friends. Don enjoyed cooking, running, and wine tasting. He was a member of the Springdale Social Club, Wine Club, and Domino Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Susan (nee Roy) Walton; proud son Greg Walton (wife Marie-Claire) of Chester, SC; and proud daughter Kim Fahey (husband Edward Fahey) of Taylors, SC.

Don was preceded in death by his brother Norman Walton Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA; father Norman Walton and mother Katherine (nee Holston) Walton of Westmont, NJ.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 2-5pm at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center in The Villages, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) at www.lungcancerreasearchfoundation.org.

