Donald W. Walton, age 88, of The Villages, Florida passed away on April 11, 2023.

Don was born in Camden, New Jersey on October 19, 1934. He was a proud Army veteran, retired as an Advertising Executive, and was deeply devoted to his family and friends. Don enjoyed cooking, running, and wine tasting. He was a member of the Springdale Social Club, Wine Club, and Domino Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Susan (nee Roy) Walton; proud son Greg Walton (wife Marie-Claire) of Chester, SC; and proud daughter Kim Fahey (husband Edward Fahey) of Taylors, SC.

Don was preceded in death by his brother Norman Walton Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA; father Norman Walton and mother Katherine (nee Holston) Walton of Westmont, NJ.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 2-5pm at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center in The Villages, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) at www.lungcancerreasearchfoundation.org.