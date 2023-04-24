CDD 7 residents encouraged to attend town hall meeting Friday at Colony Cottage

Community Development District 7 supervisors will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

There will be a 45-minute presentation about CDD 7. At the end of the presentation attendees will have the opportunity to offer their comments.

“We hope this meeting will be very Informative to all District 7 residents and the board supervisors will have the opportunity to hear what is most important to our residents,” said CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti.

You can get a sneak peek at the presentation at this link: District 7 Town Hall April 28, 2023 Agenda Packet