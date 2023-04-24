78.9 F
The Villages
Monday, April 24, 2023
CDD 7 residents encouraged to attend town hall meeting Friday at Colony Cottage

By Staff Report

Community Development District 7 supervisors will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. 

There will be a 45-minute presentation about CDD 7. At the end of the presentation attendees will have the opportunity to offer their comments.

A map of Community Development District 7.

“We hope this meeting will be very Informative to all District 7 residents and the board supervisors will have the opportunity to hear what is most important to our residents,” said CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti.

You can get a sneak peek at the presentation at this link: District 7 Town Hall April 28, 2023 Agenda Packet

