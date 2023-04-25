Chrys Wiese, born February 21, 1949; in Wheeling, West Virginia, the youngest daughter of Robert and Sara Pattison, passed away on April 22, 2023 at her home with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her oldest sister Aletta Martz of Long Island New York. She is survived by her brother Robert Pattison (Sister-in-law Virginia) of The Villages and her sister Peggy Boren-Menke, formerly of The Villages.

She was a loving wife of 54 years to John Wiese of The Villages and a loving mother to 5 daughters. She was proceeded in death by her daughter Jaclynn Kay Wiese. She is survived by her 4 daughters Jennifer Wiese, Johanna Breslin (husband Gerald), Jilliann Timmons (husband Mike) and Jessika Rivera (husband Mark). A loving nana to 6 beautiful grandchildren Zane Smyth, Jaxson Wiese, Persephone Smyth, Jameson Rivera, Merrick Timmons and Adalynn Rivera. As well as her extended family, including many cousins, nieces and nephews.

During their course of their 54-year marriage, John and Chrys enjoyed travelling the world, starting with moving to Japan and continued throughout their adventures their marriage. Avid travelers they visited Europe and several places in the Caribbean and Mexico. During her daughters’ earliest years, she was dedicated stay at home mom and later pursued a career the medical field, but her favorite role was always as Nana.

Funeral services and viewing will be Thursday April 27th at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society from 11am to 1pm. A Celebration of Life dinner will be held in her honor from 6-8pm at The Savannah Center in The Villages. A private family burial will follow on Friday at 1pm at Hillcrest Memorial Garden, Leesburg, Florida.

Pallbearers will be her son in laws Gerald Breslin and Mark Rivera and her four grandsons Zane Smyth, Jaxson Wiese, Jameson Rivera and Merrick Timmons.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to causes that she passionately supported (Breast Cancer Awareness and Domestic Abuse Prevention).