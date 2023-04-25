64 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Danny K. Millard

By Staff Report

Danny K. Millard passed away on April 19, 2023 at the age of 79 after a two-year battle with ALS. Danny was born in Springfield, MO, on May 7, 1943, and graduated from Wheelus High School in Tripoli, Libya, in 1961. He then joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, FL. After completing his service, he moved to Kansas City, MO, and worked in the airline industry as a mechanic and supervisor. Retiring after 34 years with the same company, he moved to The Villages in 2000. In retirement, Danny enjoyed playing pickleball, softball, fishing, golfing and meeting his friends for their coffee klatch. He was also active with his grandkids by taking them to amusement parks, zip lining, and kayaking.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents: Phyllis and Mearl Millard. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty (nee DeBaufer) Millard, daughters Melanie Powell and Michelle (Christian) King. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Daniel and Joseph Tullberg and Chloe Powell. Danny is further survived by brothers, Eugene Millard and Marty (Jeri) Millard.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the ALS Association.

Graveside services will be held on May 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Procession to the cemetery will start from Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL at 9:30 AM.

