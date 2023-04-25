The Villages, FL – On Monday, April 17, 2023, Joyce Laro Dion, loving wife, mother of two, grandmother of four and great grandmother of two, passed away at the age of 81.

Joyce was born on February 4, 1942 in Lebanon, NH to Leonard and Dorothy (Townsend) Laro. She graduated Lebanon High School in 1960, as a member of the Honor Society and received 11 of 12 possible varsity letters (field hockey, softball and basketball). Her work ethic and intelligence were quickly recognized upon her graduation, when she was hired by the law firm of Cotton, Tesreau, Stebbins and Johnson.

In 1963 she married Douglas Dion, her high school sweetheart, and they remained happily married for 60 years. Shortly after their wedding they moved to Wyoming to start their lives together. Her travels were extensive, living in nine states; three Southeast Asia Countries (Thailand, Japan & the Philippines) and visiting too many more to mention.

In High School she was called a “pint sized dynamo” and that character trait remained true throughout her career and in everything she did. Her accomplishments and experiences were unlike any other, such as her contributions in support of “Operation Homecoming” and the repatriation of the Vietnam Prisoners of War after leaving Hanoi. As the Chief of Distinguished Visitors at the United States Air Force Academy, she hosted such dignitaries as Presidents Ford and Clinton, the surviving Doolittle Raiders, the Supreme Soviets, the Contingence from the Chinese Air Marshals and The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, to name just a few. Among her proudest moments was the honor of being retired in 2000 by the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and the Commander and Superintendent of the US Air Force Academy. A rare honor given to a civilian of any rank.

Joyce was an animal lover, avid horseback rider, fantastic cook, phenomenal dancer, frustrated skier/golfer and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be remembered by her infectious smile, her sincerity, welcoming personality, combined with her boundless energy and can-do attitude.

Joyce was preceded in death by her faither, Leonard, and her mother, Dorothy. She is survived by her husband Doug, her two children, Renee (Greg) Kauffman, and Ty Dion, her brother Bruce (Barb) Laro, her sister Pat Barber, her grandchildren Dion, Jordan (Melissa), Trevor and Cory Kauffman, and great grandson Paxton Kauffman & great granddaughter on the way.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.