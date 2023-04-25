Robert Louis Quinlan, Jr., known to most as Bob, beloved husband, son, father, grandfather and brother passed away at 3:20pm on April 17, 2023 peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family. He was 75 years old.

Born in the Bronx on June 26, 1947 to “Big Bob” Quinlan, Sr. and Millicent Brecher. He played football at Bayside Highschool before enlisting in the us army in 1967. He met the mother of his children, Mary Klein while deployed in Stuttgart, Germany and had his first daughter Heather in 1969. He was honorably discharged in December of 1970 and moved back to Bayside, NY and began his career with the U.S. Postal Service. His second daughter Shauna was born in 1976 and son Robert III in 1978. On any given Sunday Bob could be found running up and down the sidelines or cheering for his children from the bleachers as they played sports. In 1989 he met his second wife Jennifer and stepson Jonathan. Bob and Jennifer moved to Florida in 1990 and were wed in 1994. They enjoyed traveling, cruises, golfing, fishing, and going to Disney with their grandchildren.

During his 30-year tenure with the Postal Service Bob became actively involved with the National Association of Postal Supervisors while still in NY and continued after his move to Florida. Bob fought for the rights of workers as a NAPS representative, was later elected to Florida State President and then went on to become Vice President, Southeast until he retired in 2022. Over the years Bob spent so much time at Disney with the family that he applied for a part time job. Given his background and skills, Disney offered him a part-time managerial position at Panchito’s where he worked for 15 years until he retired during the pandemic.

Bob is survived by his wife Jennifer, his mother Millicent, his brother Jeffrey, sister Ellen, and his children Heather, Shauna, Robert, and stepson Jonathan; his five grandchildren Andrew, Benny, Liam, Anna, and Christopher.

We will meet at Beyers Funeral home in Lady Lake Wednesday, April 26th at 11:00am for the procession to Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida for the funeral service with full military honors at 12:30pm. A celebration of life will be held immediately following at the American Legion in Lady Lake.