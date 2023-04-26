Joseph C. Johnston, age 95, of the Villages, FL, died 4/18/2023.

“Joey” was the son of Harry and Catherine Johnston of Central Islip NY. He passed peacefully in the way he lived his life, with dignity, intelligence and a good sense of humor.

During the war effort he worked at Fairchild Aviation alongside Rosie the Riviter as a “Bucker”. He served honorably in the US Army 7th Infantry in Fulda Germany 1945 – 1947.

Upon his return he married his sweetheart Anne Harris and pursued his career in Psychiatric Nursing. When not working his pass-time passion was stripe bass fishing the ocean beaches of Long Island. Today a gentle surf with a warm breeze brings Joe closer to Anne.

The final resting place will be at the National Cemetary in Bushnell Fl.

He is survived by his 3 loving daughters Lyn Smith, Claudette Taylor and JoAnn O’Sullivan, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.