By Staff Report
Harold D. Simmons, 85, of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away peacefully in his home on April 22, 2023. He was born February 2, 1938 to Dallas Simmons and Mina May Taber in Protem Missouri.

Mr. Simmons was a Marine Corps veteran and owner of H and E Air Conditioning. He married on September 9, 1961 to the love of his life Julia Fidanza. They moved to Fruitland Park, Florida in 1973. They were married for 55 years before Julia’s passing in 2017.

Harold is survived by his son Dean H Simmons and his wife Teresa, their children Dean and Brooke (Nora), Austin and Aubrey (Grady and Joelle), His daughter Tina Harrell and her husband Mark, their children Kaylyn and Josh (Joslyn, Autumn, Jett and Amzie), Keltce and son Tanner. His son Donald D Simmons. His sisters Vicky Thompson of Missouri, Sue Miller of Michigan and June Atkins of California.

Memorial services will be held for Mr. Simmons at 2:00 pm Friday, April 28th at Trinity Assembly of God, Fruitland Park, Florida with Pastor Chuck Padgett officiating. Military Honors and Inurnment will follow at a later date located at the Florida National Cemetery.

