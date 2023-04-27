John Arthur Lynch

June 11, 1936 – April 10, 2023

John Arthur Lynch was born June 11, 1936, in St. Paul, MN. He is preceded in death by both parents, his former wife Roberta, his sister Margorie Murdock and son John Timothy Lynch. John is survived by his wife Gloria (Mark) Lynch of The Villages, FL; his two children Kristin (Lynch) Lowe, and husband Wayne Lowe of Ramsey, MN; son Jeffrey Lynch of Delano, MN. Stepchildren, daughter Gianna Belrose of Oakland Park, FL; son Torey Bongiorno of East Bethel, MN; daughter Alicia Bongiorno-Olson and husband Rob Olson of Ramsey, MN; daughter Trisa Skoglund and husband Travis Skoglund of St. Augustine, FL. His siblings Gerald Lynch and wife Eileen, of Canton, GA; Thomas Lynch and wife Karen of Gold Canyon, AZ; his sister-in-law Judy and husband Rick Kindseth, of Coon Rapids, MN; as well as 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.

John graduated from Washington High School; he got his first job working at a car dealership. He eventually opened his own dealership and was a General Manager. In 1992 he joined his wife Gloria in Real Estate sales. They worked together until their retirement in The Villages in 2011. He was even a Golden Gloves boxer but decided to give it up. He didn’t like being hit in the face. He was a Shriner with Anoka Area Shrine Club for 25 years.

John had a kind loving heart and was loved by so many. He always had a joke to tell even when he was gravely ill. He enjoyed making the nurses and those around him laugh. They said he was their favorite patient. He gave his heart to the Lord in 2018 at Village View Community Church. He loved his family and friends. He was a warrior with the help of Jesus during his years of illness. We love him so!