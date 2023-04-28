Richard Stephen Libby

Richard (Dick) Stephen Libby left this world peacefully on the evening of April 25, 2023 from his home in The Villages, FL from congestive heart failure. His fiancée, Linda was honored to be at his side when he passed.

His story began 80 years ago on June 24, 1943 in Portland, ME. He was the second son born to Rita (Stanley) and Louville Libby. Dick was the younger brother of Ronnie and the older big brother to Denny, Larry, Donna, and Wayne.

Dick graduated from Portland High where he played football. After graduation he joined the US Navy (1961) and spent his time on a Polaris Nuclear Submarine where he claimed they ate better than any other branch of the military!

He was always proud of having served his country and one of his favorite songs was “God Bless the USA,” by Lee Greenwood. He would always stand at attention and salute the US Flag wherever it played. Upon returning from active duty he continued serving by joining the Portland Fire Dep’t in 1968 and retiring in 1998 after a proud 29 years of public service.

Dick is survived by his fiancée Linda; his sons Richard (Heidi) S. Libby, II of Sacco, ME, Michael Libby of Portland, ME; and his daughter Tracy (Mike) Lizotte of Sacco, ME. He was blessed to be the grandfather of 10 grandchildren Luke, Andrew, Olivia, and Wyatt Libby; Megan and Evan Russell, and Jillian, Emma, Abby, and Lydia Lizotte. He was extremely proud of all of them and enjoyed sharing stories of their academic and sports accomplishments. Dick is also survived by his brother Larry of Portland, ME; and his sister Donna (JB) Butts of Scarborough, ME; as well as several nieces and nephews.

After the passing of his beloved wife Judy (Morse) Libby, Dick left Maine to enjoy the warmer climate and a more active lifestyle in The Villages. It was at the encouragement of his brother Denny, that he bought a house. It was here that he met Linda Lachey whom he chose to spend the last 12 years of his life. Together they formed so many new friendships, joined clubs, and met so many new friends that eventually became like family.

Some of his favorite activities included cruising in his “baby,” his 2000 Torch Red Corvette convertible with top down and singing along with the Beach Boys. Dick loved the outdoors of ME and spent several years hunting and fishing with his cousin Delbert Joy; his nephew Bob Morse; and his best friend from kindergarten Bobby Berry. He was a sports fanatic. He loved playing softball for the PFD in his younger years. Football was by far his favorite sport. He was a Patriots fan all his life until Brady came to Tampa Bay (Traitor), and a Browns fan because Linda is from NE OH. He followed the Red Sox, and the Celtics but would watch basketball and golf in the off seasons. He looked forward to his annual beach trips to Treasure Island in June to celebrate his birthday and October to Share Linda’s. The Sanding Ovations Sand Sculpting Exhibition was also a favorite event.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Judy; and his three brothers Wayne, Denny, and Ronnie Respectively.

Truth be told, Dick was somewhat of a legend in Portland, ME but a very charming man with a smile and a humorous story to share mostly involving his years in the PFD. He will be remembered for his large presence, his firm handshake and years of working out and lifting weights in the gyms of Maine and FL. He was a man of his word with a big heart that was filled with love for his family and friends. He will be missed.

Services to be scheduled at a later date in Maine where his ashes will be placed beside his loving wife’s Judy (Morse) Libby.

Linda would like to give a special thank you to the exceptional staff of Compassionate Care Hospice and especially recognize Dick’s nurse, Kate Bulick for her excellent care during his seven month Hospice journey and his caring aid Rona Randolph. They treated him with such compassion, dignity, and respect.