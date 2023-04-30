PWAC vice chairman will be remembered in service this week

The vice chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee will be remembered in a service this week.

Dennis Hayes, 81, a resident of the Village of Buttonwood, suffered a brain bleed stroke on Easter Sunday morning. He passed away on April 20.

A wake will be held at Hiers-Baxley in Buffalo Ridge from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 and a Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Hayes represented Community Development District 8 on PWAC. Hayes’ background as an engineer was often extremely helpful in his duties with PWAC and CDD 8. He was a former chairman of the CDD 8 Board of Supervisors.

Survivors include his wife, Pat. They were married for 57 years.

You can read his entire obituary at this link.