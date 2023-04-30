73 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 30, 2023
PWAC vice chairman will be remembered in service this week

By Staff Report
Dennis Hayes
The vice chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee will be remembered in a service this week.

Dennis Hayes, 81, a resident of the Village of Buttonwood, suffered a brain bleed stroke on Easter Sunday morning. He passed away on April 20.

A wake will be held at Hiers-Baxley in Buffalo Ridge from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 and a Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Hayes represented Community Development District 8 on PWAC. Hayes’ background as an engineer was often extremely helpful in his duties with PWAC and CDD 8. He was a former chairman of the CDD 8 Board of Supervisors.

Survivors include his wife, Pat. They were married for 57 years.

You can read his entire obituary at this link.

