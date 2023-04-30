Villager forfeits bond after skipping court date in arrest at car dealership

A 72-year-old Villager has forfeited her bond after skipping a court date in a case in which she was arrested at a car dealership.

Linda Lincoln, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, had been due in Lake County Court last week, but failed show up, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for her arrest. She was not in custody as of Sunday evening.

Lincoln had been arrested Oct. 25 on a trespassing charge at Bill Bryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park.

Officers were called to the dealership after Lincoln refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Police found Lincoln under an awning with “several dealership workers and several vehicles.” Dealership representatives indicated they wanted Lincoln removed from the premises. She said she was “not going anywhere” and that she would have to be arrested. She was “told numerous times” to leave the dealership, but “adamantly refused” to obey. She finally put her hands out in front of her, indicating she was ready to be handcuffed. Court forms indicated that Lincoln was “uncooperative” during the booking process at the time of her original arrest and refused to fill out required paperwork.

Lincoln was arrested in November after skipping another court date in the case.