Michael Joseph Vesel, 75, passed away on April 24, with his wife Shirley and dogs, Tilly and Tiggs, by his side.

Mike was born to Joseph and Irma Vesel in Kansas City, Kansas on May 27, 1947. He graduated from Parks College, University of St. Louis, with a degree in aeronautical engineering and later earned an MBA from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. After a brief period of time working as an engineer for United Technologies in Hartford, Michael joined the Air Force for four years where he served as a test engineer for F15 and F16 fighter jets. It was a natural transition for Mike to return to United Technologies where he spent most of his career in field service, providing support for F15 and F16 jet engines. Eventually Mike was in charge of the field service division, managing one hundred and forty employees throughout the United States and the World. Mike met his wife, Shirley, through mutual friends and they were married in July of 1977. Their marriage of 45 years was adventurous and fun. Michael loved traveling. He and Shirley lived in Belgium for four years and enjoyed attending the air shows in Paris and Farnborough. Shirley and their toddler son, Joe, would sometimes accompany Mike on business trips. One of the most unusual trips was to Corsica, the birthplace of Napoleon. They wore out the Eurail Pass, traveling extensively throughout Europe while they lived there. Mike’s love of travel continued throughout his life, so he and Shirley traveled several times to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Egypt, Petra, and Vienna were three of Mike’s favorite destinations.

Flying was one of Mike’s most avid past times. He earned a private pilot’s license, a commercial license, an instrument rating, and an instructor’s license. During their marriage, Mike and Shirley owned three different airplanes, the most recent one being a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron. They enjoyed flying it throughout the States, Canada, and the Bahamas. What was always most important to Mike, though, was his family. He was warm, and loving, and witty. One of Mike’s favorite expressions was, “There is no price too high to pay for domestic tranquility”.

More than anything, Mike will be remembered for the wonderfully devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather that he was. Mike leaves behind his wife, Shirley; his son, Joseph and daughter-in-law, Hillary and their two sons, Wyatt and Hunter who reside in La Grange, Illinois.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 3, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Leesburg, Florida. A funeral service will be held the following day Thursday, May 4, 10:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church in Leesburg, Florida with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Leesburg Humane Society.