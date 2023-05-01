78.7 F
The Villages
Monday, May 1, 2023
Two accidents in two days at same roundabout in The Villages

By Staff Report

There were two serious accidents in two days at the same roundabout in The Villages.

Wayne Dennis Lender, 72, of 2187 Dorst Lane, was driving a white 2023 Cadillac CTS four-door at 9 p.m. Saturday traveling east on Warm Springs Avenue when his vehicle jumped the curb, hit a tree and flipped onto its roof in the roundabout at Fenney Way, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the vehicle was in the middle of the roundabout.

This diagram of the accident Saturday at the roundabout at Warm Springs Avenue and Fenney Way was included in the accident report
This diagram of the accident Saturday at the roundabout at Warm Springs Avenue and Fenney Way was included in the accident report.

There were no witnesses. Lender refused transport to the hospital.

The previous day, 22-year-old Kirsten Michelle Carroll of Bushnell was injured in a single-vehicle crash at the same roundabout. She was driving a silver 2017 Nissan Altima eastbound on Warm Springs Avenue at 10:46 p.m. Friday when her car crashed into a tree in the middle of the roundabout. The airbags deployed in her vehicle and she suffered a possible broken leg as well as lacerations to her face and arms, the accident report said. She was transported by ambulance to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

