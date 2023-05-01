Wildwood teen dies in weekend horse riding accident

A member of the Wildwood Middle High School track team has died in a horse riding accident.

Hannah Serfass, 15, was killed this weekend when her horse flipped over and landed on her at Fox Lea Farm in Venice.

Serfass, a home schooled sophomore, competed on the track team at WMHS.

In addition to her excellence in track, she was an accomplished equestrian. In 2021, Serfass was the winner of the Hamel National Horse Show 3’3 Medal in her first time showing in the class at the Florida State Fairgrounds at Tampa.

Serfass had been featured in the World Equestrian Center magazine.

Privately owned Fox Lea Farm hosts numerous equestrian events each year.

“We send our sincere condolences to the family, trainer, friends, and the whole equestrian community. We are all heartbroken,” Fox Lea Farm announced on its Facebook page.