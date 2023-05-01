71.6 F
The Villages
Monday, May 1, 2023
Wildwood teen dies in weekend horse riding accident

By Staff Report

A member of the Wildwood Middle High School track team has died in a horse riding accident.

Hannah Serfass, 15, was killed this weekend when her horse flipped over and landed on her at Fox Lea Farm in Venice.

Hannah Serfass was an accomplished equestrian
Hannah Serfass was an accomplished equestrian.

Serfass, a home schooled sophomore, competed on the track team at WMHS.

Hannah Serfass is seen in a photo from RSM Equestrian LLC social media
Hannah Serfass is seen in a photo from RSM Equestrian LLC social media.

In addition to her excellence in track, she was an accomplished equestrian. In 2021, Serfass was the winner of the Hamel National Horse Show 3’3 Medal in her first time showing in the class at the Florida State Fairgrounds at Tampa.

Serfass had been featured in the World Equestrian Center magazine.

Hannah Serfass was featured in March in the World Equestrian Center magazine
Hannah Serfass was featured in March in the World Equestrian Center magazine.

Privately owned Fox Lea Farm hosts numerous equestrian events each year.

We send our sincere condolences to the family, trainer, friends, and the whole equestrian community.  We are all heartbroken,” Fox Lea Farm announced on its Facebook page.

