Mr. John E. Pulford, 92, of The Villages, FL peacefully passed away on April 15th, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice.

John was born in Pittsburgh PA on 14 Oct 1930. After High School, John joined the US Navy and served during the Korean War. After his service, he attended the University of Pittsburgh. He worked for Westinghouse Electric Corp for 34 years in the field of Power Plant Electrical Control System Design and Engineering.

John was fortunate to have the love of two wonderful wives during his life. Gretchen Treher Pulford (died 1999) and Mary Sobatta Pulford (died 2015). He was preceded in death by his parents William and Elizabeth Pulford and his brother Bill. He is survived by his sister Bette Pulford Jones, and son Kevinn (Barbara) of Atlanta, GA, and two step-daughters, Jane Olson and Sue Wozney. John was blessed with three grandson’s, Matthew, Ryan, and Connor.

John was a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church. He will be buried at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with Military Honors on Monday, May 8th at 1:00 PM. John was a true gentleman and a wonderful friend. He will be greatly missed.