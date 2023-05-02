Sinkhole scare impacts traffic on State Road 44 in Wildwood

A sinkhole scare impacted traffic early Tuesday morning on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

The sinkhole opened up in the eastbound lane of State Road 44 in front of the Pilot Travel Center.

Witnesses said the sinkhole developed overnight and was about 3 feet in diameter. The estimates of its depth ranged from five feet to several inches.

By 8 a.m. Tuesday, a crew had patched the sinkhole and traffic on the roadway was back to normal.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office indicated the Florida Department of Transportation had been notified about the sinkhole.