72.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
type here...

Sinkhole scare impacts traffic on State Road 44 in Wildwood

By David Towns

A sinkhole scare impacted traffic early Tuesday morning on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

The sinkhole opened up in the eastbound lane of State Road 44 in front of the Pilot Travel Center.

Witnesses said the sinkhole developed overnight and was about 3 feet in diameter. The estimates of its depth ranged from five feet to several inches.

The sinkhole has been patched on State Road 44 in Wildwood
The sinkhole has been patched on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

By 8 a.m. Tuesday, a crew had patched the sinkhole and traffic on the roadway was back to normal.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office indicated the Florida Department of Transportation had been notified about the sinkhole.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Downgraded golf for residents south of State Road 44

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says residents of The Villages south of State Road 44 are being shortchanged when it comes to golf.

The Villages could care less about the locals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Bushnell resident writes that The Villages and its residents could care less about the locals in Sumter County.

No bag drop at Southern Oaks

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends a bag drop is sorely needed at the Southern Oaks golf course. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas.

Driving tests for senior citizens

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Florida needs driving tests which are more stringent for senior citizens.

Photos