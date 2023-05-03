79.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Beer-drinking Villager arrested after crash at popular restaurant

By Staff Report
Julie Neff
Julie Neff

A beer-drinking Villager was arrested after a crash at a popular restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.

Julie Dianne Neff, 66, of the Village of Tall Trees, was driving a red Ford sport utility vehicle at about 7 p.m. Tuesday when she drove up onto the sidewalk and into the side of The Chop House on Old Camp Road, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She was still in the driver’s seat when the trooper arrived to conduct the investigation. It appeared she had been drinking.

Neff claimed she had been driving home when she “made a wrong turn.” She said she had consumed “four beers.”

This vehicle ran into The Chop House restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing
Julie Neff’s Ford SUV ran into The Chop House restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.

She nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .160 and .154 blood alcohol content.

Neff was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was also ticketed for careless driving. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

