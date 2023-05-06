Attorney general honors off-duty firefighter who stepped in to save a life

This week, I presented a Back the Blue Award to a brave Orlando firefighter who saved the life of a Seminole County Deputy.

Orlando Fire Department Lieutenant Ben Wootson was off-duty and driving his son to soccer practice on a Saturday morning in March, when he saw that a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office patrol car hit an overpass bridge.

Without hesitation, Lt. Wootson sprinted toward the car and managed to drag Deputy Matthew Luxon out just seconds before the vehicle was engulfed in flames. If not for Lt. Wootson’s heroic actions that day, the story might have taken a tragic turn.

Firefighters are among the bravest public servants in our state, and just like our law enforcement heroes, they face dangerous conditions to keep others safe.

I started the Back the Blue Award to honor heroes like Lt. Wootson, and I’m pleased that he is the first firefighter to receive this recognition. If you would like to nominate someone for a Back the Blue Award or need more information about the campaign, click here.

By supporting Floridians who back the blue, we are creating an atmosphere of gratitude for our law enforcement heroes and building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.