Richard W. Edwards, 86, passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on April 28, 2023, with his beloved wife of 20 years,Darlene, holding his hand.

Dick was born in Rochester, PA, to the late William A. Edwards and June (Schade) Edwards. As a young boy, his family moved to Los Angeles, CA, where he graduated from High School and attended College. After College , he served in the US Army from 1956 to 1958, at Ft. Gordon, Augusta, GA where he lived most of his life. He married his first wife, Toni, and raised two sons, Brian and Barry and a daughter, Temple.

Dick loved golf, classic cars, car shows, playing cards, was an avid reader and had a witty sense of humor. Gatherings with his family brought him the most joy.

After his retirement from the Roofing business, he and Darlene moved to The Villages, FL, where they enjoyed the Villages lifestyle and meeting neighbors and friends who became like family. He played golf nearly every day until he had health problems.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Temple Edwards, son Barry Edwards, and sisters Carole and Cynthia.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene, son Brian Edwards, grandson Blake Edwards, granddaughter, Lacey Edwards, and three great-granddaughters. He is also loved by two stepsons, Gary and John Gordon, two stepdaughters , Tammy LaVarro and Kelly Vintson, eight step-grandchildren, Rachel, John Jr., Brandon, Lexy, Erica, Matthew, Evan and Harrison and one step-great grandson.

Dick had requested that there be no formal services. There will be a family Celebration of Life at a future date in Augusta,Ga. Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers ,the family has requested ,if desired, donations in Richard’s name to the charity of choice. Dick will be missed greatly and remembered with everlasting love by his extended family and friends.