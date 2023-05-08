A.J. Johnson scholarship leads to two new Wildwood police hires

Two A.J. Johnson Police Scholarship applicants have been approved for employment with the Wildwood Police Department.

The scholarship was named last year for Officer Anthony “A.J.” Johnson, who passed away from a medical illness. The scholarship covers the $5,000 cost of tuition, books, uniforms and equipment needed to complete an officer’s academy training.

Out of 25 applicants, Frederica Terracciano of Summerfield and Jacob Wright of Crystal River were the last two police officer recruits standing after interviews and testing. They were chosen to receive the annual scholarship at the conclusion of the process.

Commissioner Joe Elliott congratulated and thanked Terracciano and Wright for the commitment they made to their community just before their contracts were approved Monday by the Wildwood Commission.

“You have committed to an awesome undertaking,” said Elliott. “We wish you continued success in all of your life’s undertakings.”

The cost of sending both recruits to the academy will be $10,000. The funding for the scholarship has been accumulated from several different sources, including a $1,800 donation from The Villages residents has gone towards the sum as well. Any remaining costs will be paid by the Wildwood Police Department budget, according to an executive summary.