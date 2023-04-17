Village of St. Catherine driveway parties evolve into community fundraising events

A Village of St. Catherine resident hosted a fundraiser party for a Wildwood Police Department scholarship Sunday evening.

The scholarship was named last year for Officer Anthony “A.J.” Johnson, who passed away from a medical illness. The scholarship covers the $5,000 cost of tuition, books, uniforms and equipment needed to complete an officer’s academy training.

The host of the fundraiser, Ray Hereford, started raising money for local charities like the scholarship foundation soon after he moved to St. Catherine. His driveway parties began as a way to meet neighbors and slowly evolved into what hundreds of Villagers attend once every month.

In fact, so many neighbors attended Hereford’s gatherings that the streets would be lined with vehicles and golf carts. As a result, Hereford began recruiting volunteers to help with parking, and he made signs to keep people from blocking the street. He also decided to use such large numbers to raise money for issues close to the community.

“People kept calling the cops on our parties, so we turned them into fundraisers,” said Hereford.

Now, Hereford hires entertainment and catering to entertain the St. Catherine residents during the driveway parties. Different bands and food options are provided at every gathering, with the most recent performers being Alan and Scott Darcy. The two played a live blend of jazz, R&B, pop and dance music for an enthusiastic crowd as the night wore on.

The food of choice for the evening was served by Impact Island Café, a food truck that specializes in authentic Caribbean dishes. Everything from smoothies to curry chicken was savored by a multitude of people.

While the crowd enjoyed themselves, Hereford collected donations for the scholarship. The community raised $7,250 with their last three parties, and Hereford hoped to continue that spirit of giving as he walked through the crowd with the donation box.

“It’s a good time, and people have been super nice about it. It’s just like a church collection,” said Hereford.