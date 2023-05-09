Biden presiding over worst border crisis in American history

When President Biden took office, his administration reversed the Trump-era policies that helped secure our border and reduce illegal immigration and drug and human trafficking and implemented radical open border policies. Stopping construction of the southern border wall, ending the successful “Remain in Mexico” policy, and actively working to end Title 42, which expires this Thursday, has resulted in the worst border crisis in American history. Under President Biden:

There have been over 5 million illegal border crossings at the southern border.

More than 1.3 million have evaded apprehension at the southern border, according to Border Patrol.

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has sized over 14,000 points of fentanyl.

In just the first 3 months of Fiscal Year 2023, 80 individuals on the terrorist watchlist were stopped trying to cross the border.

This week House Republicans will bring H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act of 2023, to the House floor to fulfill our commitment to Americans to deliver a nation that’s safe. This bill, which includes two bills I’ve cosponsored will secure the border and combat illegal immigration by:

Forcing the Biden Administration to resume construction of the border wall.

Increase the number of Border Patrol agents.

End catch and release.

Strengthen current law to protect unaccompanied minors from human trafficking.

Require transparency regarding illegal crossings from the Department of Homeland Security, and much more.

The first step to immigration reform must be securing our borders and this bill does that.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.