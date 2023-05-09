With a heavy heart we are sad to say that on May 2nd 2023 Dennis J. Wilson passed away after battling a long illness, surrounded by his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife Holley Wilson of The Villages FL and his four children Matthew Clark of Oxford FL, Heather Clark of Palm Bay FL, Dennie Miller of Rockledge FL, Laurie Brokowski of Pendleton IN, as well as a brother Thomas Wilson of Cocoa FL. Dennis is survived by nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Patrick Wilson of Rockledge FL and Michael Wilson of Glendale CA.

In lieu of a funeral there will be an up and coming celebration of life.