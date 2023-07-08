Trolls are cowards

To the Editor:

I have lived in The Villages since 2008 and I just love The Villages and the lifestyle that we have in our “little bubble.” Sadly, of late I read more and more and more about the “trolls” or “the little ladies in their golf cart and clipboard” reporting anonymously on deed compliance issues.

Theses “Trolls” need to “get a life.” You should be ashamed of yourselves. If it weren’t for anonymous complaints, would you have the courage to report these “deed restrictions”? Obviously, a resounding NO is the answer.

Trolls are nothing but COWARDS with nothing else to do but mind everybody else’s business but their own. Again, GET A LIFE. You are nothing but a sad, lonely, angry, miserable and/or bitter people.

You have no shame. What happened to “do on to others as you would have done on to you”? I guess that doesn’t apply to “trolls.”

Will a “troll” actually respond to my letter and provide their “real” name and e mail address? Or provide a fake e mail address as they have in the past? Well, victims of the trolls, Let’s wait and see. Are they courageous enough to provide their names and addresses or are they the COWARDS we know them to be?

Judy Wilson

Village of Hacienda