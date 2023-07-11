Member of Morse family lands in jail after caught behind wheel of Tesla

A member of the Morse family landed behind bars after he was caught behind the wheel of a Tesla.

Hudson Morse Parr, 29, son of Villages Vice President Jennifer Parr and grandson of the late Gary Morse, was driving the gray Tesla Model S four-door passenger vehicle at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday when a traffic stop was initiated on Cleveland Avenue/County Road 466A in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy asked Parr for his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance, but Parr said he did not have his identification with him. He provided the deputy with his name and date of birth for a records check. The deputy found that the Tesla’s registration had expired on Aug. 25 and that Parr’s license had been suspended on June 5.

The deputy also found that Parr had two convictions for driving while license suspended in 2021, one in Duval County and the another in St. Johns County, according to the arrest report. He also has two convictions for driving with an expired registration, both in 2021.

He was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving while license suspended and driving with a registration that has been expired for more than six months. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.

After graduating from The Villages Charter School, Parr went to the University of South Carolina and went on to to study finance at Jacksonville University. He has been working for Morgan Stanley. His arrest report listed an address in Tampa. The address is a $3.25 million home located on Hillsborough Bay.