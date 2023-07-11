Suspected shoplifter at Walmart begs not to be taken to jail

A suspected shoplifter at Walmart begged not to be taken to jail after allegedly attempting to steal $668 worth of merchandise.

Sheena Lynn Woolever, 37, of Wildwood, at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday was “acting suspiciously” at the store at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She put merchandise in her cart including a sound bar, clothing, automotive chemicals and candles. She pushed the cart out of the store without paying for the items, but was stopped by a loss prevention officer. Woolever left the cart behind and fled on foot. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

When she was confronted by a deputy, Woolever “began begging not to be taken to jail.”

Woolever was arrested earlier this year after attempting to cash a bogus check at a bank in Lady Lake. In 2022, she was arrested with methamphetamine tucked in her bra. In 2018, Woolever was arrested while behind the wheel of a stolen truck.

As a result of her arrest at Walmart, Woolever is facing a felony charge of theft. She was being held on $2,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.