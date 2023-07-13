88.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Villager sentenced to anger management after brawl with pastor

By Staff Report
Douglas Mussey
A Villager has been sentenced to anger management after a brawl last year with the pastor at his church.

Douglas Keith Mussey, 74, of the Village of Liberty Park this week in Marion County Court pleaded no contest to two counts of battery on a person over the age of 65. He has been ordered to complete eight hours of anger management and perform 80 hours of community service. He also has been placed on probation for 18 months.

He was arrested after an altercation in October at Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield.

The 80-year-old president of the church said that Mussey had grabbed him by the throat and choked him during an event where food was being prepared in the church kitchen, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Mussey, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds, went on to grab an 82-year-old senior pastor and put him in a headlock. Mussey then punched the senior pastor in the face. During the altercation, the clergyman’s glasses were broken.

The incident was captured on the church’s surveillance system and there was a witness, the report indicated.

Mussey skipped a court date in November and forfeited his bond. He spent 28 days in jail.

