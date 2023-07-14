90.1 F
Friday, July 14, 2023
Rita Mattson, age 72, loving mother of two, and adoring Nana to eight, passed away in the early hours of July 11, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Rita was born in Chicago, IL on December 18,1950 to Mildred and Stanley Marynowski. She was an older sister to Mona Alexander (Marynowski). She became a loving wife to Lee Mattson on May 5th, 1973. Lee preceded her in death in 2004.

Known as an avid traveler, Rita spent as much time as she could seeing the world with her friends and family. She has traveled to all 50 states and 6 continents over the course of her life. In her free time she loved going to Disney World as often as possible. Rita loved to visit the sandy beaches of Florida and sitting by the Orange Blossom pool with friends in the Villages. She also had a passion for pottery and painting. She became quite talented at both over the years.

Rita was a loving, understanding, and kind mother to Kristen Rudd (Mattson) and Tyler Mattson. She was the best mother in law to her son in law Joshua Rudd and daughter in law Alysa Mattson (Deutscher).

Rita’s most loved role was being a Nana to her eight grandchildren Angela, Jacob, Abby, Jayden, Tatum, Walker, Wynter and Talon. She loved spoiling them and soaking up as much time with her grandkids as much as possible.

Rita will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We know that we can’t have you but we’re happy knowing that the angels have finally got you back. So now we say goodbye to a wonderful woman and beautiful mother.

