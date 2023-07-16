George James Ankoviak, 91 of the Villages Florida, formerly of Michigan passed into the arms of God on Thursday July 6, 2023. To his family and friends Jim was affectionately known as Dad, Grandpa and Pappa. He leaves behind his loving wife of 70 years Dorothy, their four children, Jim and his wife Jo Ann, Kathy and her husband Ron, Tom and his wife Laurie and Daniel. Their Grandchildren Matthew and his wife Kelly, Katie and her husband Tyson, Jen, Drew, Jeff and his wife Melissa, Michelle and her husband Sean, Michael, Brody, Allya, Cambrya and Madelyn. Their Great grandchildren AJ, Ellie, Jeffrey, Rory and Adam.

The best way to characterize Jim was a simple, hard working family man that was a patient teacher with a quick wit. His best quality was his enormous heart that was filled with love. He had a place in his heart for each of his children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Though the biggest spot in his heart was dedicated to his bride, the love of his life for 70 years. From their first date to his last breath his love flowed endlessly for her. He carried a picture of the two of them on that first date in his wallet and if that wasn’t enough he had it blown up to poster size to hang in their bedroom. If you asked how they met, he was so proud to reach into his wallet and share that black and white photo posing in front of the Ambassador Bridge with anyone and everyone. His blue eyes would sparkle and a childish grin would appear. You could feel the love pouring out from that enormous heart. That wonderful big loving heart.

Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He earned the rank of Corporal while serving as a Sharpshooter and was awarded the Purple Heart. He once said “I served for this family so no one else has to” Those words have never left us. A man who would lay down his life to protect his family. When the Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren would ask him about his time in the military, he would pridefully share his experiences. They were so proud of him they would write essays and dedicate school assignments about their Grandpa, Pappa, their hero. That simple man with the wonderful heart would protect his family at all cost.

As a father he was the best. He took his role of husband and father to heart. Dad was not materialistic, he sacrificed and worked hard to make sure we never went without, and we never did. In return, what brought him joy was the smiles on our faces. Dad always found time for us. From coaching baseball to family vacations out West, fishing trips, cruises or cabins on the lake and catching all those perch. He was a DIY project kind of man driven by love. Building a screened in porch for a son with a broken leg so he had a place to sit in the summer. Finishing the basement so the kids had a place to play or building a deck around the pool to enhance the family’s enjoyment. Beautifying his home for his bride so she would feel like a princess in a castle. It all came so easy for him because of that big beautiful heart.

This loving man had a sense of humor. That dry wit of his would be shared anytime and to anyone. Dad’s innocent misfortunes always created memories that put smiles on our faces and warmth in our hearts. Like the time he went fly fishing and came back with the fly snagged to the seat of his pants, or one time while driving the cabin cruiser the steering wheel fell off. He reached down, picked it up and handed it to his daughter Kathy. He proceeded to ask her if she would like to drive. Her eyes wide open and head shaking left to right as if to say no. He gently grabbed the wheel from her, grin on his face and a chuckle in his voice. He put the steering wheel back on. Did he know at that moment he created a life long loving memory for her? Yeah, he did. You never knew when it was coming, but he did. Like the time it was bring your family to work day. An innocent day, next thing you know your face is covered in crash test dummy stickers. Jim was a caring patient teacher. He gave love and knowledge to whoever needed it. If something didn’t go right, such as changing the oil in the car, he would help fix it then he would open his heart and share his love explaining what went wrong and how to correct it. He always had a better way and as the years passed and we reflect back, we will miss those days and have to admit, he was always right. Always sharing his love from that big wonderful heart.

When asked, What’s the secret to a long life? Dad proclaimed it was to never eat the donut holes. His love for donuts, chocolate milk, milk shakes and just sweets in general fueled his heart. What else fueled him was time spent with family. When you came to visit you were always treated with a golf cart ride. Destination unknown. Might be to town square, just a trip for a donut or milkshake it felt just like a Sunday ride, no rush to get there or to come back. A simple man telling us to take your time and enjoy what life has to offer. One moment not to be forgotten was his retirement party. Cruising the Saginaw River in the Carver boat. On the radio played “Ring of Fire” next thing we know in that deep voice of his, he was singing away. The love of his heart poured into us and we all joined along. His smile grew and those bright baby blue eyes lit up with joy. That heart was always so full of love.

Our hearts are broken and it brings pain beyond belief. But as we think about your special ways and wish that you were here, your memory will stay within our hearts forever. What a legacy, what a life! We will always remember that special smile, and that great big, strong, caring heart. Thank you for the love and everlasting memories. We will continue to celebrate your life in all that we do. Rest well, Jim, Dad, Grandpa, Pappa.

Jim’s final resting place will be at Florida National Cemetery with full military honors.