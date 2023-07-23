Charter School Buffalo Adventures campers show their love for shelter animals

In honor of National Craft for Your Local Shelters Day, children from The Villages Charter School Buffalo Adventures summer camp made a variety of goodies for the dogs and cats housed at Sumter County Animal Services.

The children presented these crafts to Sumter County Animal Services during a special presentation on Friday.

The children had created pet-friendly items such as bandanas and various toys for the animals to play with and use for pictures.

“We planned a whole week around the National Craft for Your Local Shelters Day, calling it “Pet Pals,” which created a perfect opportunity for us to participate,” said Lisa Attaway, Buffalo Adventures Coordinator, The Villages Charter School. “The children are very excited to create some much needed items for dogs. We are privileged to have been able to participate in this wonderful program that provides this service for the community.”

One of the participants, Kaylynn Diaz, who will be entering fifth grade this school year, worked on a dog bed using old T-shirts.

“It was fun. It made me happy because the dogs will have a better bed,” she said.

National Craft for Your Local Shelters Day began in 2012 and is geared as a means for people to give back to local shelters without having to adopt or provide money. Shelters require resources, and many of them may be made from objects found in homes.

Learn more about the shelter animals and possible adoption at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt, or https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.