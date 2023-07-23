86.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Missing person alert issued for woman who left The Villages hospital

By Staff Report
Vickie Lee Van Horn
A missing person alert has been issued for a woman who left UF Health-The Villages Hospital against the advice of medical staff.

Vickie Lee Van Horn, 39, was last seen leaving the hospital on Sunday, after checking herself out against advisement to have a cigarette and she has not been seen since, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Van Horn was last seen wearing a teal shirt, blue sweater, black yoga pants, and pink flip-flops. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall weighing 114 pounds, with brown/blonde hair. Van Horn has a tattoo on her right shoulder blade depicting a heart.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621.

