Convicted sex offender apprehended with drugs and box of ammunition

By Staff Report
Joshua Stroud
A convicted sex offender was apprehended with drugs and a box of ammunition.

Joshua Matthew Stroud, 41, of Summerfield, had been driving a beige Chevy Malibu on Saturday when he pulled into a driveway at 10069 SE 169th Lane, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy made contact with Stroud, who admitted he is a convicted sex offender, having been convicted in 2007 of lewd or lascivious battery involving a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

A search of the vehicle turned up a box of 9mm ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine and Xanax.

Stroud was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.

