Beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Candace Nicole Hatzman left this world unexpectedly, on July 22, 2023. Born in Hollywood, FL on April 10,1991 to Michael Hatzman and Stacey Rice.

Candace was a lover of thrifting, fashion and listening to music. Along with ber passion of photography. She was funny, intuitive and had the ability to read the room before entering. She was also introverted and introspective. She possessed beauty and grace and she was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. We will always remember her caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Candace, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.

Candace was preceded in death by her Grandmother and namesake Candace Hoefler and her father Michael Hatzman. She leaves behind her loving Mother Stacey Rice, her Grandparents Solomon and Madeline Rice; her brother Michael; her sisters Tara, Maria, Christine, Michelle; nephews Tommy and Noah; nieces Elizabeth and Clarissa and her dog Kaya

A Celebration of Life will be held…

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Candace’s to NAMI