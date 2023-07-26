92.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
type here...

Candace Nicole Hatzman

By Staff Report

Beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Candace Nicole Hatzman left this world unexpectedly, on July 22, 2023. Born in Hollywood, FL on April 10,1991 to Michael Hatzman and Stacey Rice.

Candace was a lover of thrifting, fashion and listening to music. Along with ber passion of photography. She was funny, intuitive and had the ability to read the room before entering. She was also introverted and introspective. She possessed beauty and grace and she was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. We will always remember her caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Candace, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.

Candace was preceded in death by her Grandmother and namesake Candace Hoefler and her father Michael Hatzman. She leaves behind her loving Mother Stacey Rice, her Grandparents Solomon and Madeline Rice; her brother Michael; her sisters Tara, Maria, Christine, Michelle; nephews Tommy and Noah; nieces Elizabeth and Clarissa and her dog Kaya

A Celebration of Life will be held…

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Candace’s to NAMI

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If we accept little white crosses we must accept swastikas

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s a Christian and likes to see the little white crosses, but opening the door for their display would create an opportunity for other symbols.

If we accept little white crosses we must accept swastikas

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s a Christian and likes to see the little white crosses, but opening the door for their display would create an opportunity for other symbols.

We wish we had more flowers in our section of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Deluna resident writes that he wishes there were more flowers in his section of The Villages.

Ranting about terrible condition of golf courses south of State Road 44

In a ”rant,” a Village of Fenney resident describes the poor condition of golf courses south of State Road 44.

Official is correct about cutting back on flowers

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with an official who suggested saving money by cutting back on the replacement of the flowers.

Photos