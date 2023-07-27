87.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Police negotiate for several hours before surrender of armed robbery suspect

By Staff Report
Michael Pettis
Michael Pettis

An armed robbery suspect barricaded himself in a residence and held police at bay for several hours Wednesday afternoon in Lady Lake.

Michael DeShaun Pettis, 18, who lives in The Cove apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, had used a social media platform to arrange the purchase of a gaming device, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When the seller arrived at the apartment complex, Pettis and a 17-year-old accomplice ordered the seller to hand over the device and leave the apartment complex. Pettis, who was arrested in December in a shooting at the apartment complex, brandished a gun at the seller and told him, “You better get to walking.” Pettis ran away with the gaming device.

A K-9 unit responded to the scene and tracked Pettis to a residence in the 600 block of First Avenue. Police confirmed it was the residence of Pettis’ 17-year-old accomplice. Police negotiated with Pettis for “several hours” before he eventually walked out through the front door and surrendered. A search of the residence turned up the stolen gaming device which had been hidden in a dryer.

Pettis is facing a felony charge of robbery with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $50,000 bond.

The 17-year-old was also taken into custody.

