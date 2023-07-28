Woman sought in theft of merchandise at Walmart in The Villages

A woman is being sought in the theft of merchandise from a Walmart store in The Villages.

The woman entered the store at Sarasota Plaza at about 7 p.m. July 21, loaded up her shopping cart and left the store without paying for the items, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She left in a gray two-door sedan. She was wearing a brown tank top, khaki shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal investigations division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 4399.