Friday, July 28, 2023
Woman sought in theft of merchandise at Walmart in The Villages

By Staff Report

A woman is being sought in the theft of merchandise from a Walmart store in The Villages.

The woman entered the store at Sarasota Plaza at about 7 p.m. July 21, loaded up her shopping cart and left the store without paying for the items, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She left in a gray two-door sedan. She was wearing a brown tank top, khaki shorts and sandals.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking this woman in connection with an incident at a Walmart in The Villages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal investigations division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 4399.

