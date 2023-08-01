90.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Juvenile black-crowned night heron at Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

This juvenile black-crowned night heron was spotted enjoying an evening at the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

