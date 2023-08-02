Morse family and The Villages top brass pony up contributions for DeSantis’ White House bid

The Morse family was among the leading local contributors to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign this year, according to updated filings from the Federal Election Commission.

On Tuesday, the FEC updated its records to reflect political contributions made to candidates and super political action committees through the first six months of 2023.

Among the leading contributors is a collection of top brass in The Villages and multiple members of the Morse family.

That includes Mark Morse and his wife, M’lissa, who each donated the maximum contribution of $6,600. According to FEC records, Morse has made a total of $18,200 in political contributions this year, including $6,600 to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, as well as $5,000 to the Let’s Get To Work Political Action Committee, which supports Scott’s political ambitions.

Jennifer Parr and her husband, James, also each made the maximum contribution of $6,600 to the DeSantis campaign. In 2019, Parr made $11,200 in contributions to President Donald J. Trump’s campaign and a political action committee associated with the campaign.

Additional contributors to DeSantis’s campaign for the presidency include Lindsey Blaise, who is the president of Citizens First Bank and daughter of Tracy Morse, and Blaise’s husband, Bryn, who each made the maximum contribution of $6,600.

Robert Chandler IV, who serves as The Villages’ vice president for development, and his wife, Jennifer, both also made maximum contributions. Chandler serves on the powerful Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Until recently, Chandler was the Developer’s representative on the Amenity Authority Committee.

Dale Borrowman, who owns and operates The Villages Technology Solutions Group and is a supervisor for Community Development District 14, made a maximum contribution of $6,600, and Janet West, who owns the Tenaj Salon Institute, and her husband, Michael, each did the same.

Martin Dzuro, the senior vice president of development in The Villages, and his wife, Mary, both made maximum contributions as well.

Additional maximum contributions came from Brian Hudson, an attorney for McLin & Burnsed, P.A. that represents The Villages, Randy McDaniel, who is the Director of Education at The Villages Charter School, and Tommy McDonough, a director of development for The Villages.

In addition to the maximum contributions, Phil Markward, who is the publisher of The Villages Daily Sun, made a $3,300 donation to the DeSantis campaign, and Elliot J. Sussman, who is the chairman of the board of directors for The Villages Health, made a $2,000 contribution.