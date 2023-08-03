Raymond A. Born of The Villages, Florida passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He was 67 years old.

Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, Mr. Born resided in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township until 1982 when he relocated to North Brunswick, NJ. In 2016 he relocated full time to Diamond Beach, NJ (Wildwood Crest) where he lived until moving to The Villages, Florida in 2020.

Mr. Born graduated Woodbridge High School in 1974. He was employed by General Motors in Linden for thirty-two years, retiring in 2008.

Mr. Born was a Communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church, North Brunswick. He was a member and former treasurer of Don Bosco Knights of Columbus in Port Reading and member of the John J. Griffin General Assembly fourth degree Knights of Columbus. Mr. Born was also a member of UAW Local 595/Linden, member of the North Brunswick Soccer Association (having been named Coach of the Year). He served as Vice President and President of the Beach House Condominium Association and was a founding member of the JetNuts, Port Reading.

Mr. Born was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Zurenko Born (1975); a brother, Wayne (2004) and his father, William Born (2016).

Mr. Born is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol Lee Applegate Born and sons, Andrew Born of South River, NJ and Brian Born of Media, PA.

Memorial donations may be made to AstraZeneca Hope Lodge (American Cancer Society), 110 W. Laurel Avenue, Cheltenham, PA 19012.