The Villages
Friday, August 4, 2023
EMS records subpoenaed in fatal beating of Villager at country club

By Meta Minton

A subpoena has been issued for EMS records in connection with the fatal beating of an 87-year-old Villager at a country club.

The subpoena was issued this week seeking all records from The Villages Public Safety Department in connection with the injuries suffered by Dean William Zook, who died July 16, more than two weeks after he was attacked over a fender bender at Glenview Country Club. The subpoena would appear to indicate the prosecutor’s office is beginning to build its case in seeking justice in Zook’s death.

His alleged assailant, 75-year-old Robert Moore of the Village of Polo Ridge, remains free on $30,000 bond. He is facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person.

The story has gained traction in the national media, including Golf Digest.

Robert Moore
Robert Moore got a hole-in-one at Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course.

The now-infamous photo of Moore showing off his hole-in-one at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course, originally published in Villages-News.com, is also being republished by national news outlets. It was the hole-in-one photograph that surfaced in a Google search performed by a Sumter County sheriff’s detective and proved instrumental in identifying Moore as a suspect.

In the wake of the attack, Zook was helicoptered to UF Health-Shands Medical Center in Gainesville, having suffered a “massive brain bleed” when he was punched in the jaw.

Moore, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, was apparently enraged on the evening of June 28 when he walked out of the country club and believed that Zook’s vehicle had struck his black Lexus in the parking lot. Moore allegedly began punching Zook, before realizing it wasn’t his Lexus.

A call was placed to 911 and Sumter County sheriff’s deputies found Zook and his wife in the parking lot. The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene, after Zook began slurring his words and stumbled. He was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital then flown to Gainesville. At the time, he was “unresponsive.” He was placed on hospice care at Shands on July 15 and died the following day, “due to the trauma he sustained from being punched.”

