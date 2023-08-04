80.5 F
Friday, August 4, 2023
Village of Pine Hills home garners half a million-dollar profit

By Staff Report

An elegant four-bedroom pool home in the Village of Pine Hills recently sold for half a million dollars more than it cost brand new in 2016.

875 Kauska Way in the Village of Pine Hills.
The purchase price of the home, located along the Sharon Rose Weichens Preserve at 875 Kauska Way, was $1.2 million. The deal closed July 26 and was brokered by listing agent Kasey Hilyard of the Creegan Group in Maitland and selling agent Karen Kamperman of Keller Williams Cornerstone Realty in Summerfield.

The expanded Ivy model home was built in 2016 and purchased in November of that year for $700,200 by Susan M. Reith, who owned it until last week. It went on the market June 6 for $1.5 million and the price was reduced a week later to $1.399 million. The home went under contract June 23.

A breathtaking waterfront view was one of the top selling points for the 2,701-square-foot home, along with solar heated saltwater pool and accompanying hot tub. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, 42-inch cabinets, and a built-in oven and cooktop.

Other distinctive features include , crown molding, plantation shutters, a whole-house generator fueled by a 250-gallon underground propane tank, and an outdoor kitchen with a gas grill, sink and refrigerator.

