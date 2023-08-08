Sign online petition to put abortion protection on the ballot

This April, our-so-called representatives in Tallahassee further tightened Florida’s already tight restrictions on abortions by outlawing them after 6 weeks– a point at which many women do not even realize that they are pregnant. This outrageous legislation was enacted despite the fact that public-opinion polls show that the great majority of us oppose such restrictions. We believe that personal medical decisions should be made by individuals in consultation with their healthcare providers– free from unnecessary government interference. This is a principle that both liberals and conservatives should be able to agree upon.

The Proposed “Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion”. To regain and protect the right of Floridians to make their own choices regarding their reproductive health, I urge you to sign the petition to put a constitutional “Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion” on the 2024 Florida general-election ballot. A total of 891,589 signatures are needed. Although we are rapidly moving toward that goal, more signatures are still needed. (Once on the ballot, the amendment will need the approval of 60 percent of the voters.)

Where to get the Petition. Please take a moment to add your signature to the petition and help defend the fundamental rights of Floridians. You can download the petition here: https://floridiansprotectingfreedom.com/petition/ The wording of the proposed Amendment and instructions for submitting your signed petition can also be found on that website.

Act! Please don’t presume that there is no need for you to sign the petition. Your signature is needed!

Scott T. Fenstermaker is a resident of The Villages.