Bennie Joe Fore, Sr., 88, of Oxford, FL went on a never-ending fishing trip Monday, August 7, 2023. He was born September 22, 1934, in Leesburg, FL to Troy Paul and Viola Virginia (nee York) Fore.

He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Sue (nee Brock) Fore; sons: Bennie Joe (Wendy) Fore, Jr. and Robert (Lorie) Fore; step-children: Tonya (Chad) Evans and Tony (Cori) Penuel.

Services are pending for 10 am Friday please ck back for confirmed date, time and location.