AdventHealth to build ER on 27 acres next to Colony Plaza

AdventHealth has closed on the purchase of 27 acres in Fruitland Park where it plans to build a free-standing emergency department.

Located at the intersection of County Road 466A and Colony Boulevard near The Villages, initial plans for the property include an approximately 19,000-square-foot ER with 24 patient rooms, including two pediatric-friendly rooms.

The AdventHealth property is next door to the old Burke’s BBQ, which was recently sold for $4.5 million.

Staffed by a comprehensive clinical team, including board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses, the ER will also have on site respiratory therapy, a full-service laboratory and CT, X-ray and ultrasound equipment to quickly diagnose and treat patients.

“We are looking forward to expanding our care to serve the communities west of AdventHealth Waterman,” said Abel Biri, president and CEO of the AdventHealth North Lake County and South Sumter County market. “This is one of the fastest growing areas in Florida and our new ER will help ensure the community has close and convenient access to the high-quality compassionate care they deserve.”

Based in Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth is the only national, non-profit system headquartered in Florida and is one of the nation’s largest faith-based health care systems with more than 50 hospitals and hundreds of care sites in nearly a dozen states.

AdventHealth has operated an AdventHealth Centra Care for urgent care services in Leesburg and, earlier this year, opened a family medical practice in the area. This new emergency department will be AdventHealth’s first facility in Fruitland Park.

In addition to the freestanding ER, future master planning for the 27-acre property could include outpatient medical facilities, such as a surgery center or medical office building for physician offices, as well as outpatient services from ranging imaging to labs.

Construction on the freestanding ER in Fruitland Park is anticipated to begin in early 2024 and be completed by early 2025.

This project is estimated to create 300 construction-related jobs, as well as about 100 full-time jobs when it opens.