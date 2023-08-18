84.8 F
The Villages
Friday, August 18, 2023
Two Village of St. Charles residents appointed to serve on CDD 8 board

By Meta Minton
Two Village of St. Charles residents have been appointed to serve on the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

Two vacancies on the board needed to be filled due to the recent passings of longtime board members, Dennis Hayes and Sal Torname.

The board on Friday interviewed applicants and appointed two new members:

• Kevin “Mac” McGovern, who served as a Navy captain and flight instructor, purchased a home in The Villages this past November. He has been appointed to Seat 1.

• Raymond Lammes, a retired IT director, has lived in The Villages for 10 years.  He has been appointed to Seat 2.

Both terms will expire in 2024.

