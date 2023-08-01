92.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
CDD 8 supervisor who served on POA board dies after long illness

By Meta Minton
Sal Torname

A Community Development District 8 supervisor who also served on the board of the Property Owners Association has died after a lengthy illness.

Salvatore “Sal” Torname of the Village of St. James will be remembered during a visitation set for 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home at 3975 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages.

Torname died July 8.

He served for many years on the CDD 8 board of supervisors and his death now leaves two vacancies on that board. Another longtime CDD 8 supervisor, Dennis Hayes of the Village of Buttonwood, died after suffering a brain bleed stroke on Easter Sunday morning. The board  is already scheduled to interview applicants for Hayes’ vacant seat during a meeting to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Torname was a native of Massachusetts, where he served on boards and was involved in community organizations. He worked for Verizon (previously New England Telephone) and for the federal government.

Sal Torname helped organize unity walks in his neighborhood the Village of St. James during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Torname organized “unity walks” to spread good cheer in his neighborhood as residents faced the loneliness of sheltering in place at their homes. He also helped set up a neighborhood AED program.

In his CDD 8 role, he represented his residents on the Districtwide Investment Advisory Committee.

CDD 8 Supervisor Sal Torname, right, talks to a resident at a 2015 town hall meeting.

As a POA board member, he was a founder of the incredibly successful shredding events.

Torname was involved in many clubs in The Villages, including playing the drums in The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps.

He and his wife Kathleen became full-time residents of The Villages in 2011.

You can read his complete obituary at this link.

