64 Sumter County dogs adopted at multi-county adoption event

Mega success occurred at the multi-county dog adoption event held at the Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City which saw 460 dogs get their new f0rever home with 64 of those dogs coming from Sumter County Animal Services. In addition, five others dogs were fostered or adopted at the Animal Service facility.

Animal Services felt the success of the adoption event in many ways. First, more than 60 dogs now have a loving, comfortable place to call home. Second, knowing so many dogs now have a home provides strength and hope to the Animal Services employees as they see their hard work resulting in a positive result and are comforted in knowing a dog now has a home rather than a kennel.

“As the sun rose Monday after the mega-adoption event, it illuminated not just empty kennels, but also the

hearts filled with hope and happiness of our hard-working staff as they see the gratification of their hard work,” said Gary Herrero, Sumter County Animal Services Manager. “Together, we’ve transformed lives and made dreams come true. This weekend’s adoptions symbolize a second chance and a new beginning for so many wagging tails.”

Despite the success of the adoption event, the work is not done – not by a long shot. Herrero says there are 20 heartworm-positive dogs that need foster homes. Being in a foster home provides a stable environment that is necessary for their heart’s rehabilitation. In addition, two puppies are looking for their “pawrents.”

“We do all we can to get them into a place where they can form long-lasting bonds of friendship in a forever home,” Herrero said

If interested in adopting a dog from Sumter County Animal Services, contact Animal Services at 352-689-4400 or via www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt.