Pair arrested in theft of $654 in merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge

Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of $654 in merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Matthew Allan Kibbey, 39, of Summerfield left the store Monday afternoon with the merchandise and got into a car driven by 40-year-old Anthony Francis Arenas of Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Kibbey was also found to be in possession of a glass pipe with the residue of methamphetamine. The Providence, R.I. native was arrested on charges of theft and possession of drug equipment. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center as he had been free on bond after he was arrested in February with unprescribed viagra.

Arenas, who had previously been banned from Walmart, was arrested on a charge of trespassing. He was also in possession of marijuana and drug equipment. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $1,500 bond. Arenas had been arrested last year at a car wash in Lady Lake.